Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 341,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

FRT opened at $102.19 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

