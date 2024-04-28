Bailard Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.5 %

GSK stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

