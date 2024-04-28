Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Orion in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

