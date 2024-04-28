Bailard Inc. Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
Shares of GT stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
