Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BNC opened at GBX 413.50 ($5.11) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 363.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of GBX 257 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.50 ($5.18).

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

