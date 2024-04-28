Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $303,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

