Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $404,000 Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

