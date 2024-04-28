Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 40.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after acquiring an additional 141,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 257.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 104,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas stock opened at $666.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $440.01 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

