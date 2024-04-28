Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $306.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

