Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 909 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Prologis were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.94. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.