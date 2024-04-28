Bank of America Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $26.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.78.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

Mattel Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Mattel has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $76,819,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,128,000 after buying an additional 1,272,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after buying an additional 861,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,642,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.