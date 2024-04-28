Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in April

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

BDGSF stock remained flat at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.