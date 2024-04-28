Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in April

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
BDGSF stock remained flat at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.