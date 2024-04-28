Bank OZK Purchases Shares of 7,045 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank OZK bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

