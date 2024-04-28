Bank OZK Takes $263,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

