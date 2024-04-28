Barclays Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $65.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,095. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.