Barclays Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $213.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.75. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.22. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

