Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.1 %

OPCH stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.