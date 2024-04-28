Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
