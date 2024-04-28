Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.29. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$7.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The stock has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a PE ratio of 56.89.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

