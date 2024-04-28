Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Big Banc Split Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.29. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$7.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The stock has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a PE ratio of 56.89.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
