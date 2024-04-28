Bitcoin Latinum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

