BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.15 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001405 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,434.65 or 0.99922001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00103362 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,089,117,538 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997693 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

