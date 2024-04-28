BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $23.47 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $23.47 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001600 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001258 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000132 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $29,601,409.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

