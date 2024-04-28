Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.77). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.78), with a volume of 10,499 shares changing hands.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,625.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

