Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after buying an additional 481,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

