Brian Millham Sells 4,204 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $1,619,059.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24.

On Monday, March 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34.

On Friday, March 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $274.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.76 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Salesforce by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after buying an additional 1,780,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

