Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 122.2% in April

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 13,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

