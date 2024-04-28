Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 122.2% in April

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
