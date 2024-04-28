Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.700 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

