British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $28.78 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
