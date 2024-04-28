British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $28.78 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

