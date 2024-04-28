Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $39.43

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at $395,736,670.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

