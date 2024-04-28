Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 682,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

