Brunswick’s (BC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.4 %

BC opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 857,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

