Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 21.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $120.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

