Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 283.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,077,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after acquiring an additional 627,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 744.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after buying an additional 563,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

