Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 271,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,828,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 252,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,344.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,135.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

