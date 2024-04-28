Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 474.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

