Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,019 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,253,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,944 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

