Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Hovde Group to Outperform

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 109.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Cadence Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

