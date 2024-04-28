Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.39. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 135,339 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

