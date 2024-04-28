Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.39. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 135,339 shares changing hands.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.