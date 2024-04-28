California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.56. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.