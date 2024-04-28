Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $415.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

