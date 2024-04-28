CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 to $2.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $79.55.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 7.65%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

