Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

CBOE stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

