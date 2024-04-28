Cercano Management LLC Acquires Shares of 369,345 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369,345 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 793,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 583,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 84,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,737,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

