Cercano Management LLC Has $77.95 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cercano Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.6% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $77,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 5,560,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,721. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

