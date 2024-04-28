Cercano Management LLC Invests $18.82 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 527,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,815,000. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.57% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 4.5 %

URBN traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,118. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.