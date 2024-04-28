Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.0 million-$637.0 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

