Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 0.7 %

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

