Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 0.7 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

About Cheetah Mobile

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

