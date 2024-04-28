Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLCE

Children’s Place Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Children’s Place stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at $73,687,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mithaq Capital SPC grew its position in Children’s Place by 1,932.4% during the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 97,064 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.