Citigroup Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $127.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

