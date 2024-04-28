Citigroup Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,770,798.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,817,430 shares of company stock valued at $191,540,285. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,583,000 after buying an additional 131,699 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

